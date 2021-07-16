AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £102 ($133.26) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,224.62 ($120.52).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,346 ($109.04) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,244.60. The company has a market capitalization of £109.57 billion and a PE ratio of 37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

