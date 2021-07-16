AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstroNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in AstroNova by 922.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 54,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AstroNova by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AstroNova by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 67,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

ALOT stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.07. AstroNova has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.84 million, a P/E ratio of 72.50, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.78.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

