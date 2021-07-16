Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the June 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 15.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.16. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $94.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $65.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

