Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Major Shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc Acquires 2,300 Shares

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $37,582.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Aterian stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.63. Aterian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.36). Aterian had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 108.98%. The business had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aterian, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Aterian from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Aterian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aterian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

