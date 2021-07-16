Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Major Shareholder Buys $21,000.00 in Stock

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) major shareholder John C. /Ca/ Power purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.07 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AHNR opened at $0.08 on Friday. Athena Gold Co. has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08.

Athena Gold Company Profile

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

