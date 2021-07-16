Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Major Shareholder Buys $21,000.00 in Stock

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) major shareholder John C. /Ca/ Power purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.07 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AHNR opened at $0.08 on Friday. Athena Gold Co. has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08.
Athena Gold Company Profile
