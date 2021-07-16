ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE: ATIP) recently:

7/15/2021 – ATI Physical Therapy is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – ATI Physical Therapy is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – ATI Physical Therapy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE ATIP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,014. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

