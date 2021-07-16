Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $502.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.69.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Gabelli raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

