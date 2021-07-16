Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Position Reduced by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $318,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 272,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,517,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $15,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Atlassian by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after purchasing an additional 554,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 12.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

Atlassian stock opened at $259.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.89, a PEG ratio of 324.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.32. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $275.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

