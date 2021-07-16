Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Vista Equity Partners Management LLC

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lowered its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,433 shares during the period. Atlassian makes up about 0.2% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 87.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $237,650,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,831,000 after buying an additional 593,304 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Atlassian by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after acquiring an additional 554,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,951,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

TEAM traded up $3.40 on Friday, reaching $262.76. 14,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,214. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $275.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 324.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.