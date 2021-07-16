Atomic Wallet Coin Price Reaches $1.51 on Exchanges (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $15.99 million and $180,481.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00004820 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001851 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00038055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00048672 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

AWC is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.