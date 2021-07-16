Auctus (AUC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $42,925.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for $0.0778 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Auctus has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a total market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $42,925.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00087499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00048808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00014291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.09 or 0.00831179 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

Auctus is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 53,997,865 coins. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

