AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AUDC. Barclays cut shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 99.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in AudioCodes by 251.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 161.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.31 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.