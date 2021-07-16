August J. Troendle Sells 13,697 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 13,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.88, for a total value of $2,491,210.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $824,829.42.

On Tuesday, June 29th, August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $892,147.86.

On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $3,215,140.12.

MEDP traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,195. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.16 and a 12 month high of $196.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.71.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

