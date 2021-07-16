August J. Troendle Sells 13,697 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 13,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.88, for a total value of $2,491,210.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 7th, August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $824,829.42.
- On Tuesday, June 29th, August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $892,147.86.
- On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $3,215,140.12.
MEDP traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,195. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.16 and a 12 month high of $196.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.71.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
