Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.92. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$15.90, with a volume of 16,230 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$146.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.7999998 EPS for the current year.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

