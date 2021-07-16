Avast (LON:AVST) Hits New 52-Week High at $607.40

Avast Plc (LON:AVST) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 607.40 ($7.94) and last traded at GBX 600.78 ($7.85), with a volume of 2755447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 595.60 ($7.78).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.38) price target on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 528.57 ($6.91).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.19 billion and a PE ratio of 51.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 476.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

