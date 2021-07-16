Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

AVNT stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.41. Avient has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avient will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

