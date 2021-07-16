AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) PT Lowered to $29.00

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 282.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVRO. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

AVRO stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $317.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.36. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. As a group, analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip J. Vickers bought 4,800 shares of AVROBIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $40,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in AVROBIO by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,253,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 563,873 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 14,389 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 781.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 81,790 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

