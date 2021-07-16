AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 229,724 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of AxoGen worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,505,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,944,000 after buying an additional 208,820 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,171,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,739,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AxoGen by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $20.03 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.29 million, a PE ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

