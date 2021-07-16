Aya Gold & Silver Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$10.82 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AYA. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$10.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.90. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$1.95 and a 12-month high of C$10.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -453.04.

In related news, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,666 shares in the company, valued at C$1,220,428.14. Also, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,149,361 shares in the company, valued at C$17,001,445.51.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

