AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Short Interest Down 21.3% in June

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 306,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZZ traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $51.41. 167,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,156. AZZ has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $57.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.69 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AZZ will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.23%.

In related news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,550.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $60,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AZZ by 2,880.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 1,623.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AZZ in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AZZ in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.