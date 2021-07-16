B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.20. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 105,624 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $21.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOSC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the first quarter worth $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the first quarter valued at $110,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the first quarter valued at $317,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides In-Mould Labelling, a robotic system that is used for manufacturing of containers by blow molding, injection molding, or thermoforming processes through the use of paper or plastic labels; and Downstream Automation, a process starts after the injection mould process ends through the packing of the mould.

