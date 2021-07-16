B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.20. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 105,624 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $21.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOSC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the first quarter worth $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the first quarter valued at $110,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the first quarter valued at $317,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides In-Mould Labelling, a robotic system that is used for manufacturing of containers by blow molding, injection molding, or thermoforming processes through the use of paper or plastic labels; and Downstream Automation, a process starts after the injection mould process ends through the packing of the mould.

