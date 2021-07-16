B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for L Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get L Brands alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $74.21 on Friday. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth about $187,393,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth about $181,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 687.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $92,467,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 1,689.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.