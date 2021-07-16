B. Riley Weighs in on The Marcus Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Marcus in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.82). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Marcus’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.37) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of MCS opened at $16.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $522.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.94. The Marcus has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in The Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,753,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus in the first quarter worth $10,516,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 442,008 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in The Marcus by 725.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 391,682 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,342,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

