Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Short Interest Update

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the June 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 940,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. 763,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,317. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $577.80 million, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,682,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $589,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $7,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

