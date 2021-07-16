Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Up to $15.21

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.21, but opened at $15.88. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 37,638 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 88,615 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,151,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 565,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

