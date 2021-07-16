Banano (BAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $182,130.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $14.14 million and approximately $182,130.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001868 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00038683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00048220 BTC.

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,493 coins and its circulating supply is 1,304,820,247 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

