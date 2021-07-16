Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,765,200 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 10,058,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,471.0 days.

Shares of BNDSF remained flat at $$0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

BNDSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.