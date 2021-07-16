Band Protocol Price Hits $5.03 on Top Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.03 or 0.00016069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $176.89 million and approximately $34.16 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

