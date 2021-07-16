Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.14.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $38.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

