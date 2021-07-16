Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,339 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.54% of Alexander’s worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $270.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.66. Alexander’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.70 and a twelve month high of $308.39. The company has a current ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 27.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 111.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Alexander’s Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

