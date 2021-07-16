Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Camden National worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,185,000 after buying an additional 94,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,889,000 after buying an additional 49,942 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camden National by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Camden National in the first quarter valued at about $686,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden National alerts:

CAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.