Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,653 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on UBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

NYSE:UBA opened at $19.23 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $774.62 million, a P/E ratio of 73.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.31%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.