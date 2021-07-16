Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 27,059 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,059 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Cowen worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cowen by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 47,778 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cowen during the first quarter worth $1,338,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth $13,668,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Cowen during the first quarter worth $2,460,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cowen by 38.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COWN shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cowen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other Cowen news, COO John J. Holmes sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $128,989.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,558,847.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $632,652.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,025 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

