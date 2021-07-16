Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 33,785 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.28% of Tronox worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 420.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 236,552 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 334.9% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 65,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 50,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 368,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 109,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,041.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Tronox’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

TROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

