Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,306 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of iQIYI worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,608,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter worth $72,297,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $46,774,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in iQIYI by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,250,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,404,000 after buying an additional 441,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Asia LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 27.1% during the first quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 1,127,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after buying an additional 240,300 shares in the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IQ shares. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.