Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 714,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.40% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 307.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $393,394.38. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 211,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,822 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

