Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $150.43 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $103.48 and a twelve month high of $152.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.53.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

