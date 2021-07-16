Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.46% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $592.91 million, a P/E ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 15,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $982,789.72. Also, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

