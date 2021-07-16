Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.74 Million Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,202 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.33% of bluebird bio worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 120,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 44.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in bluebird bio by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $27.53 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.75.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLUE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

