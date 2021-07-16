Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,089 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.36% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,448,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,291,000 after buying an additional 881,069 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,335,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,023,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,105 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,478,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 84,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.02.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESRT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

