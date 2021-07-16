Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.95 Million Stock Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.98% of Genesco worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 860.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 960 shares of company stock valued at $54,173 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GCO shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

GCO stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.20. The company has a market capitalization of $863.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

