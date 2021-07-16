Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.06 Million Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.00% of HealthStream worth $7,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in HealthStream by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in HealthStream by 15.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other HealthStream news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $28.40 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.11 million, a P/E ratio of 96.62 and a beta of 0.32.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

