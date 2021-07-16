Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.38 Million Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.15% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLDT. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

NYSE CLDT opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $601.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.10. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.