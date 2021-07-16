Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.46 Million Stock Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Nabors Industries worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 31.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NBR stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $133.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $865.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.62.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%. The firm had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

