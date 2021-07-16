Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Arco Platform worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCE. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at $6,783,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 839,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,806,000 after buying an additional 208,881 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 151,785 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 170,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 143,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 134,431 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $27.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $823.80 million, a P/E ratio of 341.17 and a beta of 0.88. Arco Platform Limited has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.53). Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.