Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.46% of Textainer Group worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Textainer Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,199,000 after purchasing an additional 130,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 83,402 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 58,505 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 51,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,455,000. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $30.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $169.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

