Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 27,430 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 44,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,010,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,540,000 after acquiring an additional 38,348 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $82.26 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $63.62 and a 52-week high of $84.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.86.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.