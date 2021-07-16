Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 176,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.04% of Ready Capital worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ready Capital by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RC stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.85%.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,177.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

