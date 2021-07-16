Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $180.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $193.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

ASR has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

