Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 376,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.55% of TriMas worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRS. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 22.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TriMas alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,619 shares in the company, valued at $277,962.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $29.45 on Friday. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.